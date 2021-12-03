Letter: Entities shouldn't interfere with each other

Editor:

In response to the editorial on December 2nd, Commissioner Steninger has given his opinion of the school bond as did Mayor Keener and Commissioner Andreozzi. It is always good to get opinions from various people in our community. However, using one’s position in an elected public office to disagree with, or advocate for, another public entity’s decision seems like a poor choice for these people.

I am sure that if the Elko County School District administration and board started opining publicly against some decisions made by the county commissioners or city council that the commissioners or council might tell them that they are out of line. Using an elected position to sway people with one’s personal position does not come under the purview of their job description.

As I said before, every person has a right to his or her own opinion, but I don’t believe elected officials, having taken their oath of office, should use their position to interfere with another county entity’s decision to do something. In other words, let the voters decide on the merits of the proposal.

Win Smith

Elko

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0