Letter: Expert at what?

Editor:

There is an interesting and hopefully Constitution-strengthening conjunction of consequence occurring within the Republic. This past month the Supreme Court made a series of decisions which essentially restrict the Regulatory State, to the ultimate benefit of individual citizens and families … and the restraint of the unelected bureaucracy and machine politics.

The West Virginia v EPA case is another prudent ruling from the Supreme Court. Reining in the Regulatory State is hopeful for technical innovation and societal advancement. The private sector has no incentive to harm their customers and typically excels at providing safe service and products, to say nothing of technological advances. Central planning government grifters principally bring costs and inefficiencies to services and products, and hinder innovation. The disparity of standards of living and liberty between capitalist and centrally planned societies are testament to these statements.

Mainstream media and the self-appointed Expert Class declare the West Virginia v EPA ruling as a blow to the fight against climate change. They should consider referring to it as a blow restoring the Scientific Method to climate analysis, and introducing economic sensibility to regulatory fiat.

As a signatory of the Global Warming Petition Project, I was and am publicly opposed to politicizing climate science. Across the decades, that politicization has become not only fashionable, but an imperative for access to and tenure within government agencies and many rent-seeking firms. These elite activists scorn the Scientific Method but hallow politicized science. Yet politicized science jeopardizes valid research and development and compromises true societal and economic benefits and advancements. These compromises extend from natural resources into medicine and everywhere the bureaucracy has lodged, as we have seen in recent years, from forest firestorms to baby formula shortages.

The expert bureaucracy will fight for principal authority to grant rights to the people. That is human nature, cautioned by the Founders from their studies both contemporary and reaching back to the Greek and Roman city-states and empires. Illustrated in our own time from Caracas through Istanbul and apparently unto Washington D.C. After all, sacrifices of the people are necessary for advancement of the Liberal World Order.

Ralph R. Sacrison

Elko

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0