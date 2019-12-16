Letter: Extinguish the impeachment fire

Editor:

Smokey Bear says “Put the fire out. Dead Out.” That’s exactly what must happen with this Impeachment Farce. If any “embers” are allowed to fester deep down in the heap then this fire will kick up again.

As with any fire, the cabal at the base of this fire must be exposed to the sunlight, spread apart, crushed then hydrated immensely so as to never ignite again. That’s the one and only proper method of extinguishing any fire.

The Majority Party must be held to account, while under cross examination, and explain to all Americans their allegations and accusations. The persecuted will finally be capable of presenting their defense which so far has not been heard from.

The defense must bring all pertinent witnesses into the Senate Trial and stand in front of the American population and tell the truth in its entirety. Let the chips fall where they may.

If the Senate dismisses the impeachment charges without bringing witnesses to the stand, the fire will continue and be used as opposition leverage. As Smokey says, “Put the fire out. Dead out.”

Bob Buehler

Zephyr Cove

