Letter: Family fined more than trapper

Editor:

Recently a Las Vegas family released a fox from a trap while hiking with their dog. Apparently, the dog escaped capture by another trap close by. The trap was set close to the mouth of a den with buried bait.

After a fuss from the trapping community about the family's action, NDOW wardens cited the family for two violations and assessed a penalty of about $700.This brings to mind a related event from a few years ago when the President of the Nevada Trappers Association was cited for not visiting his traps for at least 10 days. He was fined $350.

While he lives in Reno, the location of his citation was for traps set about 180 miles northwest of Reno near the California border near Cedarville. One can speculate about the number of traps set between Reno and Cedarville that were not visited in a timely manner.

Clearly, the 96-hour trap visitation interval and the incredible number of non-target trap victims needs some attention. Unfortunately, it won't happen with the current wildlife commission. The public deserves better.

Donald Molde

Reno

