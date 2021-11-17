Letter: Family sends thanks for support

Editor:

The Deml Family would like to extend our immense thanks and gratitude to those who helped us during this difficult time and who sent love to our sweet Taylor and our family.

A special thanks to: Jadyn Demaline, Codie Sharp, Elko County Sherriff’s Office, Spring Creek Fire Department, Elko County, Elko County Roads Department, Elko Basque House, Walmart, Spring Creek High School, Spring Creek High School FFA, Aaron and Jenny Albisu, Burns Funeral Home, all those who donated and contributed including those who sent meals for the family, the Ybarzabal family, the Landa family, the Lostra family, Rikki Bundrock and Amy Holmes, the friends of Callie and Taylor, and all the students who helped with Taylor’s vigil.

We hope we didn’t forget anyone, but if we did, our apologies and we thank you. Thank you so much to the entire Elko & Spring Creek communities for all of your love, support and condolences as we grieve our Taylor Kay.

Our sincere thanks,

Patrick & Callie Deml, Jadyn & Gavin Demaline, and the whole Deml Family

