Editor:
We wake in the morning in Elko Country and find the county is on fire -- smoke so thick you cannot see the Rubies!
You ask why is this. Here is part of the answer: Elko County is not being grazed as it was back in the '70s -- there were more AUMs (Animal Unit Months) in Elko county, back in the day, than any county in the Western United States.
The change in AUM numbers started when the new biologists -- fresh out of liberal colleges -- joined the ranks of the BLM, USFS and NDOW. The philosophy was "grazing is bad," "free range sheep are bad," "predator control is bad," etc. Let it go back to pristine conditions before the settler.
There are no "old hands" employed by the federal agencies -- those who knew the value of grazing the land -- not only for fire protection but for sage grouse, and mule deer production are gone. Fire prevention has become the largest program the BLM has today!
So now we know part of the problem. What is the solution? Go back to the "old school" ways of what worked in the '70s. There were very few fires then. Graze it or burn it!!
We cannot keep doing the same thing year after year and expect different results -- that is insanity.
Wake up before it is all gone!
Mike Laughlin
Lamoille
