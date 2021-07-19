Letter: Flag-flying rules ignored by some

Editor:

It pleases me to see so many of our neighbors displaying our country's flag from their flagpoles. However, it seems to me that many have not been educated on the proper way of displaying the flag.

I have seen a number of flags flown upside down. I interpret this as a political statement about the results of the last presidential election. I can understand these folks' frustration but, according to the flag code, "the flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

I have also seen many flags flying unilluminated at night. The flag is only supposed to be displayed from sunrise to sunset unless, according to the flag code, it is "properly illuminated during the hours of darkness."

I was especially surprised to see the flag at Centennial Park, directly across from the fire station on Railroad Street, unilluminated at night.

Peter Scougale

Spring Creek

