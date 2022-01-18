Letter: Flag foundation opposes distracting projects

Editor:

The Elko Flag Foundation was created to fly, in to perpetuity, Elko’s Bi-Centennial Flag.

The Elko Flag Foundation is a 501C-3 organization. The foundation will not compromise that status, or its funds, by taking on or blending with, any other organization.

The Bi-Centennial Flag is on City of Elko property. The agreement with the city is that the Flag Foundation provides the flags and maintains the pole and cable system. The City of Elko provides lighting, ground maintenance and weed control.

The Flag Foundation is opposed to any changes that will diminish the flying and viewing of the flag. We are opposed to any project that affects the aesthetics of the flag, pole and most importantly, the 30’ x 50’ United States of America flag flying on it. Nothing should rise above the pole base and nothing should distract the viewing and respect for the United States Flag.

Members of the Elko Flag Foundation are volunteers and are dedicated and willing to serve the needs of the Bi-Centennial Flag. The concept, to fruition of that mid 1970’s committee still is our guide and will remain so.

William H. Strickland

Elko

