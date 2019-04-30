Editor:
Fishing is not usually a social event and the only thing anglers like more than catching fish is watching others attempting to catch fish.
Each winter the Fly Fishing Film Tour travels the country drawing people indoors to watch a collection of movies focused on adventure, conservation and dream trips to catch bucket list species.
In early April more than 100 people gathered at the Great Basin College Amphitheater in Elko. Special thanks to Kinross for sponsoring the event for the second year and giving us a reason to get together and celebrate our sport as a community.
It was great to see so many people from Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers and other sportsmen's groups in attendance. Those groups are Bald Mountain Kinross employees too; we are a community together.
We plan to bring the Fly Fishing Film Tour back to Elko in 2020 for a great virtual vacation and adventure to all hardworking and outdoor loving people out here. Many thanks.
Pam Harrington
Nevada Field Coordinator for Trout Unlimited
