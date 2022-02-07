Letter: Focus on what is important

Editor:

Whoa how weird … I’ve noticed some things in the world the older I’ve gotten. Did you hear about the bridge that collapsed right before Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania? All this property damage right before a big event.

Do we need all these bridges? Why not fix what is important, like homelessness. Elko doesn’t have a shelter, just a jail. Reno built a new shelter for free, a tent paid for with Covid money on existing city property, along with resources to help the damaged.

Prison reform, helping your fellow person not sweeping them into the garbage. Pointless surveillance. Did you stop a major tragedy by watching myself or others go get a burger or some cigarettes? Seems like that would irritate the average person. Like someone is gonna die from it.

Why not pay attention to the crooked government that creates a situation that suits their wants that year? Makes me scratch my head and wonder how smart people really are.

The tables are turning, though. I get to vote now. Marijuana is on its way to being legal, federally. New jobs and new opportunity.

Kent Gamez

Indian Springs

