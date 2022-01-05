Letter: Following the will of the people

Editor:

We read with interest the reaction of your readers who were highly incensed at the very notion that the county could overturn a legal election regarding the school bond.

We voted for the bond, but are still shocked that this could happen. That the authority of the county could supersede the will of the people.

It would be almost like ... well, a sitting President of the United States deciding he didn't want to turn the oval office over to the duly elected new guy. So, he sends his Vice President to perform his constitutional job of certifying the electoral votes determining the winner of the election. BUT, he tells his VP to just ignore the states who voted for the other guy and make sure that HE wins instead.

In other words, ignore the will of the people for his own self interests and encourage a riot to make sure the whole thing swings his way.

UNTHINKABLE, right ?

Bob and Kate Alston

South Fork

