Letter: For God's sake this man cannot remain in power

Editor:

President Biden cannot remain in power. This is not political but a plea for world stability.

United States presidents, Republican and Democrat, have used the office of the president of the United States for political gain in the past and President Biden is no different. President Biden is using your lives as collateral to show the the world that 1) he is a kind, compassionate, caring man and 2) that he is not a weak President but a powerful one.

This is not a political article and I believe that Trump would be a greater threat now than Biden. We need calm, rational men in leadership to diffuse this situation, not throw more fuel on the fire.

What began as a terrible nightmare in the Ukraine has us edging closer and closer to nuclear annihilation as Biden reviles in his role as hero and savior. This is no longer 1940 where we can spend 20 million lives to stop Hitler. This is 2022 where the stakes are higher -- much higher.

Here’s how you know that Biden’s actions are political and not strategic. Does anyone think that because of Biden’s speech Putin will now cower down and stop the war in the Ukraine? No, if anything Biden’s speech will make him more resolute and determined not to lose.

Putting Putin in a corner will only make him more unstable. I absolutely cannot believe that your life, my life, means so little to Biden that he is willing to gamble it all to save Ukraine. The only explanation is that Biden doesn’t really care about Ukraine as much as he cares about his ego and legacy as a president. As such he is getting illogically emotional as our leader and should be removed from office.

Kem Kough

Wells

