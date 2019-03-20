Editor:
People may not understand in 10, 50 or 100 years the value of the recent “no leasing” decision on the Ruby Mountains.
And that is the way it should be. In the future there will be no evidence of extraction to make them wonder why, of all places, attempts were made to find oil and gas in the Ruby Mountains. There are plenty of other, more viable, locations in Nevada.
So, we need to take time now to thank those involved in the decision to allow no leasing for 54,000 acres of public lands on the western edge of the Ruby Mountains that had been proposed for oil and gas development.
The decision came from all levels of the Forest Service, but we offer a special thanks to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger for his ongoing efforts to keep the public and President Trump’s administration informed throughout the process.
Trout Unlimited also wants to thank the people who spoke up and let their feelings about the proposed leasing be known. More than 13,300 people opposed the leasing option; only four public comments were in favor of drilling.
The decision means Nevada’s largest mule deer herd will be allowed to roam the Rubys without having to avoid drilling pads or dodging oil tankers. Sage grouse will find traditional strutting grounds intact and a vital population of Lahontan cutthroat trout, our state fish, will try to hang on to their existence. At least for these 54,000 acres. The BLM ground adjacent to these parcels is now up for lease consideration; including a prime mule deer migration corridor and crucial winter range.
But I wrote this to thank everyone for caring and stepping up for the decision last week. I hope we will see a similar outcome on the BLM lands.
Thank you for this.
Pam Harrington
Nevada Field Coordinator for Trout Unlimited
