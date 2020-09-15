Letter: Freedom fighters or revolutionists?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Our founders carefully designed our government, one that preserved a free people and served as a bulwark against the forces of tyranny and anarchy, one of ordered liberty, for without laws, there can be no liberty, no property, no unity, no security.

We are not a monarchy, an aristocracy or a democracy. WE ARE A REPUBLIC, a government of laws, not men! We are all subservient to the law, the res publica, to the common good. Laws are the boundaries of society.

Now there is contempt for people’s rights. The desire is to destroy the moral fiber of our nation, disarm us, defund the police, abolish the State, abolish the properties class and control those who produce wealth. They demand social ownership of property, free education, medical care and housing. People are being killed, stores and buildings pillaged and burned, law and order dismantled and livelihoods destroyed. Can we escape? Where shall we go? Escape to the United States?