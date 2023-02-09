Editor:

The cultural and political establishment (aka the deep state) applies tremendous pressure on politicians, most of whom will bend, yield, and compromise, ultimately placing personal ambition over principle, thereby accomplishing the political objectives of socialism. This has not happened overnight; it began at least 85+ years ago during the early 20th Century by the strategies of an Italian Communist, Antonio Gramsci, who advocated a takeover of our cultural institutions causing the political establishment to fall.

Look at our country today: they have infiltrated education, academia, the media, the entertainment industry, and our churches; all have relinquished the powerful influences they once had over our culture; all have deteriorated in one way or another, into a moral abyss, licentiousness, and corruption, with a total disregard for the family, which they hope to annihilate. Government will be our God, our teacher, our wherewithal. Bye, bye, freedom!

In the midst of all this, our borders are being flooded with millions of foreigners. Politicians want us to believe ALL immigrants are beneficial and we should accept the abstract principles foisted on us: “we are all descendants of immigrants” and “we are a nation of immigrants.” However, immigrants today are different from those of a hundred years ago. Most are not normal or noble and they are not, nor ever will be, loyal to our American values thus causing division and segregation.

If we continue with munificent “Social Assistance” programs that have put millions at taxpayer expense, we will be the loser. We must change course or the multi-culturalism rebellion against our founding values will become apocalyptic.

Few of our current generation have any memory of the “real America” and are unaware that our basic identity is being converted. These newcomers seek to transform America to the very culture that led them to flee! (Of course, we believe the same of those emigrating from California, Oregon, and all points Socialistic or Communistic.)

We are being invaded from all sides. This is not just a bad dream and we will wake up tomorrow and all will be okay. Keep your eye, your voice, and your thumb on your congressmen. Don’t let up!

Thelma Homer

Elko