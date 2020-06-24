Letter from Elko County Board of Commissioners to the Western Folklife Center

June 18, 2020

The Elko County Board of Commissioners expresses its extreme disappointment with the decision to cancel the in-person January 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. We formally and respectfully request that the Board of Trustees reconsider this decision and work with Elko County, the City of Elko, the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Elko Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the vast number of volunteers to stage this premier event in Elko in January 2021.

We understand concern regarding COVID-19 issues, but remind you that various events including sports and other performances are being planned across the country with additional safeguards for public health. We also suggest that advance contracts and reservations can be crafted to allow for public health considerations or interruptions.

We have been approached by individuals, businesses and groups requesting the opportunity to go forward with some sort of event without the Western Folklife Center participation if necessary. The Gathering has become vitally important to our local businesses and will be an absolute lifesaver this time, following the Year of the Pandemic and the associated shutdowns. We do not want to do so, but must consider the option. It is our strongest preference that the Western Folklife Center reconsider and work with local entities to continue this important annual event in Elko. We understand there is no way we can duplicate the professionalism of the Folklife Center, but we can organize something to draw people to Elko, have a good time and give our businesses the economic shot-in-the-arm they need in the dead of winter.