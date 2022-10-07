Letter from Elko Schools Superintendent CJ Anderson

Editor:

My name is CJ Anderson and I’m the Superintendent of Schools for the Elko County School District. I’m honored to be in this position and for the opportunity to help guide our wonderful students, staff and families forward in improving and bettering our schools and the education our students receive.

As we near Election Day, we have seen our ECSD School Board Meetings used as a forum to interrupt important business and deceptively detract from the very positive ways we are moving forward after a tumultuous two to three years.

It happened again at our latest board meeting. Some Elko County School Board candidates once again took to the podium attempting to stir up intrigue and controversy. During public comment they referred to “someone in this room” as being guilty of submitting a complaint to the Nevada Attorney General over one year ago. Followed by statements that this “one person” encouraged the state to “take over the school board.” Then, without disclosing who or what type of information they had, concluded their comments and left the board meeting.

Saying “someone in this room” is not transparent. Omitting important information while using accusatory and vague language is not honest. Playing games and using the open meetings of local governments for tactical and personal advantage is reckless and abusive.

I am more than ready to admit that the “someone” they are referring to is likely me. Though it is hard to know for sure, because I was not the only one who sent a letter to the Attorney General during that time. With his permission, I write that Paul Allen, the then President of the ECSD Site Administrators Association and now Director of Secondary Education, also submitted complaints of this nature to the state. I know for certain others in our district did as well, but I will not list them here out of respect and understanding that they, too, could face retaliation in their various roles for exercising their desperation to do what is right.

When I submitted my complaint to the AG and requested assistance, I was serving as the Director of School Improvement for our district and saw firsthand the ways some of our then-current board members were disregarding ECSD policies, Nevada Revised Statutes and state mandates during a pandemic. I witnessed their attempts to coerce and strongarm the district and site administrators into following their lead, putting at risk the students and staff, our licenses, and our livelihoods.

During that same time period, the ECSD Site Administrators Association drafted a letter that laid out the many unacceptable ways these particular board members were behaving and attempting to cause us to behave. One hundred percent of the site administrators and district directors, at that time, signed this letter endorsing the same message.

As a general rule, the guiding principle behind our important work as public educators is, we do what is best for our students. Furthermore, we do so within the realm of state and federal law, statutes, mandates, and other governing requirements which we must adhere to as government employees and individuals certified to teach and educate under the authority of the Nevada Department of Education.

If someone is driving recklessly on your streets, I certainly hope you would call the police to make your streets safer. If you witness or have knowledge of bullying, I would expect that any decent person would intervene in the most responsible way and notify the proper authorities. And when I, and every single other administrator in the district, recognized the lawlessness with which these certain board members conducted themselves and put everyone else at risk, I was happy to sign on to do the right thing; not because it was a desirable option to seek the state’s help, but because it was a desperate situation and we were left with few options.

To malign someone, anyone, for calling out unlawful behavior, only serves to perpetuate said behavior. Our students sometimes worry about being labeled a “snitch” for telling an adult when one of their peers is engaging in dangerous or harmful behavior. We administrators diligently try to teach them that this is nonsense and it’s never the wrong time to do the right thing. The letter written collectively by the administrators was the right thing to do. Contacting the proper authorities was the right thing to do, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Moving forward as a district, with a singular focus on how to help our students experience academic, social, and emotional success, is the right thing to do.

It’s time to move on.

Clayton J. “CJ” Anderson