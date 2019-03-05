Eureka sheriff on new gun law
February 19, 2019
Dear Governor Sisolak,
I am Sheriff Jesse J. Watts, elected by the citizens of Eureka County, who entrust me with a noble cause: To keep them and their families safe and free from becoming victims of criminal activity. My staff and I take this responsibility very seriously and like you, have taken an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States and the State of Nevada.
In wake of recent criminal events and activity, politicians are attempting to use the death of innocent victims to advocate for laws that prevent honest, law abiding Nevadans from transferring firearms between individuals without a background check.
We are Nevadans, but more so, we are Americans. We must not allow, nor shall we tolerate, the actions of criminals, no matter how heinous the crimes, to prompt politicians to enact laws that will infringe upon the liberties of responsible, law abiding citizens who have broken no laws.
This law only keeps the honest people, honest. Criminals by definition do not follow laws, so please tell me how enacting this law will help the citizens of Nevada be safer. This law will make our law abiding citizens jump through unnecessary hoops to transfer ownership of lawfully owned weapons to friends or others who can legally own them.
We have plenty of laws currently on the books that aren’t being followed or enforced. We have plenty of opportunities to put true criminals behind bars, but because of bureaucracy or politically driven agendas, we cannot. This law is unenforceable by the already thin staff of Nevada Law Enforcement. You signing this into law does nothing but make it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to transfer ownership of weapons.
In summary, it is the position of this Sheriff, that I refuse to participate, or stand idly by, while my citizens are turned into criminals due to the unconstitutional actions of misguided politicians.
Jesse J. Watts
Sheriff
Eureka County, Nevada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.