Dear Barrick stakeholder:
Barrick is reborn out of the merger between Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources. When the company’s shares start trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange [Jan. 2], it will herald what we believe will be a new era for the gold mining industry—an era in which Barrick will lead the recognition of sustainable value creation as its primary goal.
With the best asset base and the strongest management team in the sector, we are well placed to be the world’s most valued gold mining business. We will do so by optimising our existing operations, pursuing new opportunities that meet strict investment criteria and developing them with disciplined efficiency. In all that we do we will be guided by a long-term strategy and clear implementation plans designed to deliver sustainable returns to our owners and real benefits to our partners, host countries and communities.
Thank you for your interest in and support for our former businesses. We hope you will continue to accompany us as we, under our new Barrick logo, embark on an exciting journey towards our objectives.
John L. Thornton
Executive chairman
D. Mark Bristow
President and chief executive officer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.