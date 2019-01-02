Try 1 month for 99¢
Dear Barrick stakeholder:

Barrick is reborn out of the merger between Barrick Gold and Randgold Resources. When the company’s shares start trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange [Jan. 2], it will herald what we believe will be a new era for the gold mining industry—an era in which Barrick will lead the recognition of sustainable value creation as its primary goal.

With the best asset base and the strongest management team in the sector, we are well placed to be the world’s most valued gold mining business. We will do so by optimising our existing operations, pursuing new opportunities that meet strict investment criteria and developing them with disciplined efficiency. In all that we do we will be guided by a long-term strategy and clear implementation plans designed to deliver sustainable returns to our owners and real benefits to our partners, host countries and communities.

Thank you for your interest in and support for our former businesses. We hope you will continue to accompany us as we, under our new Barrick logo, embark on an exciting journey towards our objectives.

John L. Thornton

Executive chairman

D. Mark Bristow

President and chief executive officer

