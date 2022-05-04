Letter: General stuff we need to put on bumper stickers

Editor:

Okay, so if you're reading this, you probably also read all letters to the editor because, like me, you're retired and have nuthin' better to do.

So, you will agree that most letters to the editor are attempts to convince others about stuff you KNOW to be true and they won't let you write about it and post it on the bulletin board at the post office. So, you write to Jeff Mullins of the Elko Daily.

I've got a better idea, though. We could express our completely unique individuality by publicly proclaiming our MOST favorite rock and roll band. Which of course are the greatest musicians ever to plug in a guitar. C'mon, you KNOW you WORSHIP this band.

We could then write the name of the band on poster paper and stick it onto the back of our cars and wait for somebody we don't know to holler out his pickup window: "Are you KIDDING. Those guys totally sucked."

Just think of the enhancement in human communication this will engender.

I can just see Jeff Mullins’ face as he reads this and mutters "does this woman have NOTHING better to do than harass me with her half-baked ideas?"

Well, no Jeff, I don't but at least it's a little more appealing than trash talking each other about politics, religion or the best way to cook a corn dog.

Okay, let’s meet this challenge and be LOOKING for those signs … if you see the one that is written in HUGE red letters and proclaims ... "THE WHO" you'll know it's me.

Kate Alston

South Fork

