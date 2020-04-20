Letter: Get country up and running again

Get country up and running again
Editor:
I am one of the millions of Americans (along with Dr. Phil who most listen to) who feels we need to open up our economy again and get this country back to work. It seems to me that the politicians are getting too power hungry now that they have discovered what it feels like to be in complete control of shutting down our country. Maybe if the same rules applied to the politicians, such as their livelihoods and paychecks being taken away, they would think differently about bankrupting so many Americans and businesses.
One life lost is too many and I am so sorry for all the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, but ruining the economy of this great country, causing people to commit suicide, losing jobs, homes and everything one owns, to cause the death of this great country is not the answer either. As Dr. Phil stated in his interview with Fox News, there are thousands of deaths each year from accidents, the flu, cancer, etc. but we don’t shut the country down for any of those.
This has now just become a political game and we, the citizens of this country, need to take charge and get back to work, school, and church (in a responsible way) and get the economy back to what it was ... thriving and getting better every day.
And there will be more deaths from COVID-19 but there will also be more deaths from accidents, the flu, and cancer but at least we will have some level of normalcy in our lives to help us through it with our country up and running again. And I certainly do not want, nor do I want my children and grandchildren, to live through a depression.
Laurie Coblentz
Jacksonville, Oregon
