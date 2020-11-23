 Skip to main content
Letter: Getting medical care in a pandemic
Letter: Getting medical care in a pandemic

Letters mailbox

Editor

Today I had a medical issue and I went to my local provider: A Plus total care.

Now, because of the pandemic, they've had to adjust their patient treatment just as everyone else has.

I waited in my car and was checked in by phone and in no time flat I had caregivers right out in the parking lot diagnosing me, treating me and sending me to my pharmacy with a prescription.

And, you know what, it all felt kinda "normal."

My care was just as careful and comprehensive as if I'd been sitting in an exam room in a little gown on a plastic gurney. And my physician's assistant, J.B., had to stand out in the rain to do the whole thing. He never made me feel rushed or hurried.

Thank you JB Allen and the whole crew at A Plus .... you're meeting our needs with the very best you can offer given the extraordinary circumstances of our times.

Gratefully,

Kate Alston

South Fork

