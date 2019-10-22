{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

The Electoral Vote is extremely outdated and Republicans like Donald Trump rely on it for their power grab. Some of the USA states have approved the National Popular Vote system (and have even signed it into law) and Nevada really needs to do the same, for that would be a good idea.

Roxie Piatigorski

Las Vegas

