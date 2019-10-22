Editor:
The Electoral Vote is extremely outdated and Republicans like Donald Trump rely on it for their power grab. Some of the USA states have approved the National Popular Vote system (and have even signed it into law) and Nevada really needs to do the same, for that would be a good idea.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Roxie Piatigorski
Las Vegas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ahh yes, so Las Vegas can continue to control the fate of Nevada, even to its detriment. Your argument is reaching at best. The Electoral College was set up to protect us from a majority that cares nothing for the small communities, or have you not noticed the previous few legislative sessions? Or that our schools were defunded to pay for your schools.
Please attempt to come back with a better argument.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.