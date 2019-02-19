Try 1 month for 99¢
Editor:

Thank you John Ellison and all others who voted against an unconstitutional law, SB143 (a law passed almost totally by Clark County). Thank you for representing Elko County so well. We hope our new sheriff will stand behind you as well. We stand behind you and will be here supporting you.

Thanks to Russ Asson for instructing us on the handling of unconstitutional laws. Amazing how fast the Democrats in office attempt to destroy our freedoms and usurp our constitutional rights. I suppose every day for the next two years in the newspaper will be gun control.

I have lived in Spring Creek Nevada for 30 years helping in the community and raising my family. It will be a huge relief with the cold wind blowing down the back of my neck in Rock Springs Wyoming to living in Nevada if it continues in a direction of such socialism.

Thanks to NRA and GOA and join today if your not a member. Let's rally together in Elko County. God save our precious Second Amendment.

Michael Smith

Spring Creek

