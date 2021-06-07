Letter: Going up -- Inflation and spending

Going up: Inflation and spending

Editor:

Going up, up, up … Food, 35%; Gas, 9%, Home Prices, 12%, and with inflation looming, (it’s actually here, just getting worse) our pocketbooks are feeling the squeeze.

It’s eye-popping the way the Biden Administration is spending more money than any President before him. Social benefit expenditures are heading to reach 80% of the Federal Budget. Our welfare-chummy government should borrow only for emergencies, just like we as families do, and then in better times, pay down the debt. They are running a day-to-day financial burden that cannot go on forever as such outlandish spending leads to financial fallout.

For all Biden’s talk about unity, he has done nothing but reject working with the GOP. And, even though many of Trump’s policies were effective, their hatred for him is greater than their desire to benefit us, so their primary agenda is to erase him from history regardless of the manufactured mayhem on the citizens of America.