Letter: Going up -- Inflation and spending

Going up: Inflation and spending
Editor:
Going up, up, up … Food, 35%; Gas, 9%, Home Prices, 12%, and with inflation looming, (it’s actually here, just getting worse) our pocketbooks are feeling the squeeze.
It’s eye-popping the way the Biden Administration is spending more money than any President before him. Social benefit expenditures are heading to reach 80% of the Federal Budget. Our welfare-chummy government should borrow only for emergencies, just like we as families do, and then in better times, pay down the debt. They are running a day-to-day financial burden that cannot go on forever as such outlandish spending leads to financial fallout.
For all Biden’s talk about unity, he has done nothing but reject working with the GOP. And, even though many of Trump’s policies were effective, their hatred for him is greater than their desire to benefit us, so their primary agenda is to erase him from history regardless of the manufactured mayhem on the citizens of America.
The Wuhan virus has been a massive deception and an abuse of human rights. Tens of millions have lost their jobs; millions, their businesses and livelihood, all caused by a despotic government forcing policies that undermined our citizens’ mental and physical health; for some, it will take years to recuperate, others, maybe never, Oh, well, just open the flood-gates; import more aliens. That will solve the problem! Our officials excel at spending “other peoples’” money.
And our children! They face an onslaught of danger: a year of learning and social development lost; and yet, our government officials, city, state and federal, continue to encourage the indoctrination of their childhood with falsehoods of racism, gender, free speech, free enterprise, religious tolerance and freedom of choice. They have endorsed this corruption and created fear, basking in the light of division and control. I don’t think they want us to return to any form of “normal.”
There is no common sense in Washington D.C. — NONE!
Right now, I feel the most “non-essential” business in this country is our Congress! It’s a relief when they are not in session!
Thelma Homer
Elko