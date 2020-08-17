Letter: Good things about Elko's golf course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I learned to play golf on the old Ruby View course in the '50s when Ray Bouty was our first professional. As a high school student I worked for Tony Lema when he was the pro. I also knew Joe Torneo when he was the pro, and his son was a classmate of mine – all before the current course was built. Then I went off to college and career and seldom found my way back to visit.

After many years, in the past couple of weeks my wife and I have been making our first ever extended vacation in Elko. We live in Casa Grande AZ and came here for the cooler summer weather, the amazing mountain scenery, and the golf course which we consider to be a first rate place to play the game. It has been a wonderful visit with golf twice a week and multiple trips to Lamoille and other scenic places.

As I have visited Ruby View I have found the course to be quite classic in its design, and in excellent condition (though a trifle under maintained, which I attribute to a small greens crew, which I attribute to a minimal operating budget).