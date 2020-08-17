Letter: Good things about Elko's golf course

Editor:
I learned to play golf on the old Ruby View course in the '50s when Ray Bouty was our first professional. As a high school student I worked for Tony Lema when he was the pro. I also knew Joe Torneo when he was the pro, and his son was a classmate of mine – all before the current course was built. Then I went off to college and career and seldom found my way back to visit.
After many years, in the past couple of weeks my wife and I have been making our first ever extended vacation in Elko. We live in Casa Grande AZ and came here for the cooler summer weather, the amazing mountain scenery, and the golf course which we consider to be a first rate place to play the game. It has been a wonderful visit with golf twice a week and multiple trips to Lamoille and other scenic places.
As I have visited Ruby View I have found the course to be quite classic in its design, and in excellent condition (though a trifle under maintained, which I attribute to a small greens crew, which I attribute to a minimal operating budget).
In my numerous recent visits to Ruby View I have found an excellent staff on every occasion, with people who know their jobs and are helpful in every reasonable way. Carts are cleaned and ready. The pro shop is well stocked. Practice facilities are in good condition. Public areas are clean and presentable. I would have preferred to have played better, but have no other complaints. Due to the pandemic limitations, we have not spent time in the restaurant.
Per your article, I am very sorry to learn of the resignation of Mr. Martin from his position as head professional at Ruby View Golf Course. As you must know, golf is a static or shrinking sport, and keeping good golf courses like Ruby View in business is a difficult proposition. I would have thought Elko and Ruby View would be different however, because the course is a tourist draw for so many other businesses in Elko. I would suggest it is not reasonable to view the financials of Ruby View in pure, stand-alone profit and loss terms. The larger picture is important and more relevant.
My guess is that the City Council will have an extremely difficult time replacing Mr. Martin, especially in these times of COVID-19, with anyone of comparable business and athletic skills. I hope the Council will decline Mr. Martin’s resignation, and develop a different set of business objectives and budget criteria for Ruby View that will allow the facility to continue to contribute to the well being of the City.
In the meantime, we are enjoying our visit to your city very much. Our thanks to all who have made our visit so pleasant.
Hayden “Mike” Henderson
Casa Grande, Arizona
