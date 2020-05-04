Letter: GOP, take our country back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Okay Republicans, you let a Democratic governor and House of Representatives be elected by being RINOs, wishy-washy, or just too plain lazy to vote. WAKE UP!

We have two important elections in the near future -- state and national. Get serious, support your party, become active in the campaign, and most important of all VOTE for a Republican candidate.

We do not need a Biden, Pelosi, Obama, Clinton Coalition in the White House and governing the country. Socialism was proven unsuccessful in Russia and it certainly will not succeed in America. In fact it will destroy our country.

Come on Republicans, get off your lazy tushes and take our country back.

Dee Meek

Elko

