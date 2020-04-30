Letter: Government lets down small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear political parties:

When is this going to END? I am speaking on behalf of myself and all the other small businessed here in Elko. I understand the severity of the COVID19. I understand the dangers. I also understand that the government officials made all of us VERY BIG PROMISES that they have yet to keep.

I understand the car dealerships and the LAKERS used up all the funds the small businesses were supposed to get to help us during this crisis to be able to stay afloat. I also understand that our leaders that are supposed to protect us have allowed this to happen.

Meanwhile, the small non-chain mom and pop shops such as myself are struggling immensely to pay rent, power, insurance. While we had savings to get us through a little bit I myself have been closed for 44 days! That is a lot of money to lose and still have to spend.

We were promised self-employed people could get unemployment benefits and that has been a joke as well. While the unemployment would not provide us with what we make when we are open it would definitely help to offset our bills we are still expected to pay.