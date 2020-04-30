Letter: Government lets down small businesses

Dear political parties:
When is this going to END? I am speaking on behalf of myself and all the other small businessed here in Elko. I understand the severity of the COVID19. I understand the dangers. I also understand that the government officials made all of us VERY BIG PROMISES that they have yet to keep.
I understand the car dealerships and the LAKERS used up all the funds the small businesses were supposed to get to help us during this crisis to be able to stay afloat. I also understand that our leaders that are supposed to protect us have allowed this to happen.
Meanwhile, the small non-chain mom and pop shops such as myself are struggling immensely to pay rent, power, insurance. While we had savings to get us through a little bit I myself have been closed for 44 days! That is a lot of money to lose and still have to spend.
We were promised self-employed people could get unemployment benefits and that has been a joke as well. While the unemployment would not provide us with what we make when we are open it would definitely help to offset our bills we are still expected to pay.
I myself have a heart condition and an auto-immune disease but I also know how to practice sanitation and staying safe. This is unfair and unjust to the small businesses. I am sure we can all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID19 but we have to be able to OPEN or Elko will become a ghost town for mom and pop shops.
The government have not kept their promises or done anything they said they were going to do to help us during this time. They have only helped the big corporations. So when will this end? Feeling hopeless in Elko and let down.
Tasha Jacobo
Elko
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!