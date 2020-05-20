Letter: Graduation 2020 will be an unusual end to a challenging school year

Most of our students, of course, are freshmen, sophomores and juniors. For them, there is next year. Kids are tough. They are resilient and flexible and adaptable and, generally, optimistic. For 75% of our students, this crisis will probably be remembered as an unpleasant bump in the road. But for the class of 2020, there is no next year of high school. We can’t make up Prom, or an athletic season, or an Awards Convocation or that very special time with your friends together at school when the weather is getting warmer and everyone is excited to finally begin their lives as adults. Not for these kids. They are mourning what has been taken from them, and we are just as sad as they are. Last Tuesday, the Elko City Council met at their regularly scheduled time although, like most meetings these days, it was done virtually with an awkward application that all of us are still struggling to master. The last topic on the agenda was the proposal for our Class of 2020 Graduation Parade. Elko High School typically applies for just one parade each year for our Homecoming celebration. This one is much different. It will be over a mile long, bumper to bumper, and will last around three hours.