Grand jury system works
Former President Trump’s supporters are distraught and loudly proclaiming “POLITICAL SABOTAGE” and “LEFT WING VINDICTIVE PERSECUTION.”
Well, 23 men and women on a grand jury, who are citizens of Trump’s hometown, judged him without malice or political intent. They are voters of all parties and people of all sex and ethnic and religious backgrounds.
In other words, they are a picture of America and nobody, but nobody, can control them. The system WORKS.
Kate Alston
Spring Creek