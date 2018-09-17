Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Editor:

It is a fortunate occasion when the citizens of northeastern Nevada can view some truly marvelous art treasures. They will be here for your appreciation until winter, after which, if you miss it, you will have permanent regret.

Beautifully displayed in the Northeastern Nevada Museum are creations of Ann Johnston. They are a unique art form which no one has every previously envisioned. They are impossible to categorize as any traditional art form. They are called quilts, but that is an inadequate name. They have some characteristics of quilts, but they also have characteristics of tapestry, landscape paintings, history and the geology of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. They are fabrics which are dyed, complexly stitched and painted into 7-foot hanging masterpieces. They are wonderful mosaics of form, color and texture.

This is original art which only one individual, Ann Johnston, has the creativity and ability to ever produce. They are so fine that they are beyond the expertise of any other artist. Their future monetary value is impossible to imagine. It would be the Jewel of the Northeastern Nevada Museum to have one of her creations for permanent display.

If you miss this exhibit in Elko, perhaps sometime in the future you will need to travel to the art galleries of New York, Washington or Chicago to view them.

— High S. Collett, M.D.

Editor’s note: Ann Johnston’s exhibit, “Dye, Cloth, Thread: The Sierra Nevada” is on display in the Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Halleck Bar Gallery through Nov. 26.

