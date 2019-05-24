Editor:
The news that Coach Shane Gilligan had been fired as the head baseball coach at Elko High School was passed along to me by another coach. My first thoughts were for the well-being of the program and the young men on the team.
Since I began coaching in 2015, the Elko program has been the bell cow of Northern 3A baseball with how fundamentally sound the players are and how they portray positive values on and off the field. For me, wins and losses are not the end all. My main focus as a coach has been to teach the kids how to respect the game playing it the right way (humility), school (grades) before the sport and be accountable. You’re not always going to be on top or the bottom but comport yourself in a way that doesn’t embarrass the team, School or District.
Shane Gilligan and his Elko baseball program illustrate the values I am trying to teach my young men. The time Shane puts in for the program cannot be measured — off season, in season or during the summer. Shane makes sacrifices for the betterment of the school and his players. There is no fanfare there. Shane gives to give — not gives to get. That is what Shane Gilligan is about.
The real gauge of what a coach means to a program is the reaction. If a school administration decides to let a coach go (for whatever reason), the young men in your program will let you know if they feel the decision was righteous. My impression so far is the young men in his program want him back.
Great coaches are hard to come by. I feel it is a few steps back for the young men of the Elko Baseball Program. The impact is already being felt by the players as they have been removed from all of the summer tournaments in the Reno area. The void will only make the players and program suffer.
It is my sincere hope that this situation can be resolved and Shane is reinstated as the Head Coach for Elko High School. The young men deserved the best opportunity to succeed and Shane gives them that.
Jerry Torres
Head Baseball Coach
Fernley High School
