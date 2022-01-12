Letter: 'Greatness' criticism based on assumptions

Editor:

In response to Samantha Carbury’s letter, I was overwhelmed with her negative assumptions about Thelma Homer. Conversely; I found Thelma’s articles, “The Greatness of America,” inspirational. I was most fortunate to be born and educated in the most appealing country in the world. I am grateful for all the opportunities this country presented to me.

Moreover; I have a few assumptions about you, Samantha. But, I would like to remind you that all countries in the world have negative, as well as positive aspects concerning their history. So, does one dwell in the past or does one try to correct the wrongs and move on? I chose the latter option.

You, Samantha, attacked the messenger with unjustified accusations. Do you claim to know to know Thelma’s research skills? What facts do you have that she regurgitates her information from Fox News? You assumed you knew the writer and proceeded with a character assassination.

As aforementioned; I have my assumptions about you. First, I concluded that you are a democrat snowflake with horrific writing skills. Secondly, you hate America and blame the “white” people for all the ills in America. Thirdly, you are ignorant and intolerant of all views, but only favor your own view. Lastly, you are ungrateful and unhappy and base judgments of others on emotion, as opposed to fact.

To conclude; America was and is great. I am proud to be an American. In addition; assumptions about people can be used against you. Samantha, get your facts in line before you write, as your ignorance exemplifies your hate and discontent for America, as well as unclear and unconcise letters to the editor.

How about advocating solutions? Let’s Go Brandon.

Lana Noland

Spring Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0