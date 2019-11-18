Letter: Guns and backpacks

Editor:
With the latest shooting in California more student groups are becoming involved in calls for gun control. It is an effective backdoor approach as who would be opposed to a kid not wanting to be shot at school?
I wonder if a more effective approach would be to eliminate backpacks at school. That way not only guns but any instrument of mass destruction (guns, axes, bombs etc) could not be concealed from teachers and other students.
How about this for an idea. Instead of a metal detector at the front door there is a coat rack to check in your coat (trench coat), backpack and any other bulky item of clothing.
It is hard to believe now but when I went to school we did not have backpacks but schlepped our books under our arms and dumped them into the bike racks on our bikes to carry home. We were totally transparent to other students and teachers.
Of course this whole deal is really a litmus test. Are these students serious about safety enough to go through the sacrifice of not carrying a backpack? I'm just asking the question because the answer could be yes. It could also be I don't have a gun, my family and friends don't have guns, I don't like guns and I don't want you to have a gun either.
Why advocate for a strategy that won't work (eliminating guns) when one that does (student transparency) is out there also? It almost seems like they are saying my right to carry a backpack supersedes your right to pack and carry.
Anyway you could have some fun with this. Tell your youngster they are thinking about making backpacks illegal in school. The first reaction will be confusion as it is not possible to attend school without a way to carry all your stuff. The next reaction will be anger that someone could tell them they can't carry a backpack.
Yes, anger. Good reaction.
Kem Kough
Pequop Ranch