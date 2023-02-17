Editor:

I don't know about y'all, but I am getting heartily sick of the front page being dominated by Harry and Meghan and William and Kate.

These are a bunch of spoiled, entitled rich people who have nothing better to do than whine about their family dysfunction to an increasingly irritated public.

And the reason? They don't have to get up and go to work in the morning. Or figure out how to pay the light bill or how much to put in savings to hopefully be able to educate their children.

In other words, they have nothing better to do than spew their dirty laundry all over for the rest of us to have to smell.

Hey, I've got a solution for all of you. Get a dang JOB.

Kate Alston

South Fork