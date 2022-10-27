Letter: Hand counting ballots is absurd

Editor:

The consideration of hand counting ballots in Elko county is absurd. Hand counting each ballot is a waste of time and resources, not to mention, less accurate than machines.

The erosion in voter confidence is a direct threat to our democracy. And it was sadly perpetuated by a petulant man child who refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections.

Is there fraud in elections? Yes, there are small precincts in, say, Philadelphia that have always had questionable results. But it’s not enough to overturn an election. There has and always will be minor discrepancies and errors in our election process. But again, it’s not enough to change the results one way or another.

It has almost been two years since the last election and there has been zero evidence of widespread voter fraud. This isn’t a partisan issue this is an American cancer that is threatening to change our democracy forever.

J. Wright

Elko