Letter: Happy holidays

Happy holidays

Editor:

Happy Holidays Elko Daily Free Press and may all of you who provide us with updates and news that is happening in Elko, the country and the world, thank you, for you do a wonderful job in keeping us updated.

The holidays bring out the hearts of jolly in so many folks, yet there are a lot of people who stay in the ugly and evil darkness of greed and refuse to find happiness and good tidings in these holidays, that is very sad.

Why are there so many hearts, souls and mind filled with dislike, resentment and hate? Bad enough the world is in total chaos, why do people think it’s right to design their darkness into your world around the holidays just to make their selves feel good?

Elko does and has always tried to brighten up the holidays the best they can. I can remember how families would take the time to drive through snob hill where at one-point in time many of the homes there would be decorated up with wonderful decorations and colorful lights.