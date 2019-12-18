Letter: Happy holidays

Happy holidays
Editor:
Happy Holidays Elko Daily Free Press and may all of you who provide us with updates and news that is happening in Elko, the country and the world, thank you, for you do a wonderful job in keeping us updated.
The holidays bring out the hearts of jolly in so many folks, yet there are a lot of people who stay in the ugly and evil darkness of greed and refuse to find happiness and good tidings in these holidays, that is very sad.
Why are there so many hearts, souls and mind filled with dislike, resentment and hate? Bad enough the world is in total chaos, why do people think it’s right to design their darkness into your world around the holidays just to make their selves feel good?
You have free articles remaining.
Elko does and has always tried to brighten up the holidays the best they can. I can remember how families would take the time to drive through snob hill where at one-point in time many of the homes there would be decorated up with wonderful decorations and colorful lights.
Yes, I realize that the matter of greed has taken over the world to where so many infants and children suffer around the holidays and then you have those people who push and shove the needy out of the way just so they can have or get the free handouts from programs designed to help those who deserve a little happiness.
I have tried to be ever so happy these past years, it has been hard and I have tried my best to do the right thing, even put up decorations, yet I see resentment, dislike and hate and wonder why people feel that they are so much better than others and that they have the right to destroy your life and your world.
To the city of Elko and to the Elko Indian Colony, as a Native American/American Indian from the Sovereign Nation of the California tribe of the Wiyots, I wish and hope all of you have a wonderful and peaceful holiday.
Larry Kibby
Elko