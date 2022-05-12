 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Happy visit with dentist

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I would like to give a shout out for spectacular service from my dentist, Dr. Tom Dickson at Silver Tree Dental. He and his staff treat you like ‘You’ are their only patient -- which means they spend time asking questions, listening and making sure you are comfortable and confident in the dental care they recommend for you.

One of their advanced treatment options they offer is the option of needing a crown on your tooth and being able to leave on that same visit with your new crown! Just amazing.

I hope if you are looking for a dental practice that can take any fears of dental procedures and offer a calm option and give you individualized care to call Silver Tree Dental at 738-8117.

Julie Pennell

Elko

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News