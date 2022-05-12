Letter: Happy visit with dentist

Editor:

I would like to give a shout out for spectacular service from my dentist, Dr. Tom Dickson at Silver Tree Dental. He and his staff treat you like ‘You’ are their only patient -- which means they spend time asking questions, listening and making sure you are comfortable and confident in the dental care they recommend for you.

One of their advanced treatment options they offer is the option of needing a crown on your tooth and being able to leave on that same visit with your new crown! Just amazing.

I hope if you are looking for a dental practice that can take any fears of dental procedures and offer a calm option and give you individualized care to call Silver Tree Dental at 738-8117.

Julie Pennell

Elko

