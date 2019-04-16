{{featured_button_text}}
Hate-mongering does not reflect well on ranchers

Editor:

I was in Carson City Monday photographing some immigrant youth who had come to lobby for bills of concern to their communities in Las Vegas, Reno, and Carson.

Twice, someone drove a cattle truck past the Legislature building, scrawled with hateful anti-immigrant messages. As they passed, a woman yelled mean things out the window at the group, which included children, teenagers, college students, adults, and elderly people from various countries.

As the descendent of German, Swedish, and Irish immigrants, I was embarrassed and sad to see people in our state capital being so rude and hateful to visitors who were there to exercise their civil rights. We heard from several of them and learned about their families who work in Nevada’s casinos and other industries, who pay taxes and help their kids with school. I wished the people in the truck had taken time to listen, instead of make assumptions and treat people badly.

I also thought that this hate mongering does not reflect well on ranchers, many of whom depend on immigrant labor. It also doesn’t reflect the kindness and intelligence of most of the ranchers I know.

Kit Miller

Washoe Valley

