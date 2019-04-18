Editor:
The Associated Press article painting rural county commissioners and sheriffs as "rogues" fails to recognize that this country's revolution in 1775 started with "rogue" colonists refusing to submit to the Royal Army and turn over their arms and ammunition.
The problems I see with the "red flag" laws and universal background checks is that they will not provide more safety to the public.
Let's look at universal background checks first. We know for a fact that some active shooters passed their background check before purchasing their weapons they used in the shootings, which proves that background checks only rule on past behavior and not on future intentions.
From what I can see of Nevada's universal background check law, it does not ensure public safety and only makes money for government in the form of background check fees and sales tax.
On the subject of "red flag" laws, there appears to be no protection against malicious and false affidavits leading to the seizure of someone's firearms.
I was a deputy sheriff in a rural county in California. I was frequently called upon to remove a person from his/her, mostly his, home on an immediate action domestic violence protection order. The restrained person was given only fifteen minutes to gather his personal belongings and leave. If he was calm and reasonable I often gave him more time. What was quite frequent in these cases that the "protected" person in the case made up the heinous acts and crimes the restrained person allegedly performed to get him out of the house.
I stopped reading these affidavits when I realized I was reading perjured statements.
Might I also caution, that if the police or the sheriff fails to get all the guns of the alleged disturbed person, you now have reason for that disturbed person to get even.
Bruce Stanton
Spring Creek
Right you are Mr. Stanton.
Background checks can never be "universal" because, as with all laws, they will not be obeyed by criminals who, by definition, are lawless. Such a law only serves to further burden the law abiding, with no affect on crime rates, as has been demonstrated in states which already have such laws, i.e. mexicalifornistan.
The potential for abuse of "red flag" laws should be obvious to any thinking individual, as well as the fact that they provide no due process for the accused who is then automatically subject to unconstitutional search and seizure.
I believe and pray that all such unconstitutional laws will eventually be overturned by SCOTUS, as pro-gun/pro-Constitution advocates will surely appeal them through the court system.
