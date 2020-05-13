Letter: He don't need no stinkin' mask

Editor:
Today (Monday), the President of the United States held a press conference in the rose garden of the White House. Almost everybody was wearing a mask.
Except the president.
He has NEVER worn a mask in public while advising everybody else to do so.
Because the coronavirus has affected several members of staff inside the White House, orders have been issued that everyone in the West Wing needs to wear a mask.
Except for the president this is.
It's nice to be king.
Kate and Bob Alston
South Fork
