Letter: He may be last man standing

Editor:
Anyone planning a trip east should be sure to schedule a stop in Crystal City, a small Texas town and community famous for growing spinach. Their statue of Popeye may soon be the sole statue standing in this, our troubled nation.
Don't wait too long to view this holdover from a more peaceful and tolerant era. I've heard Sissies and Weaklings Invigorated Everywhere (SWINE) may be setting their sights on it.
Bill Krueger
Elko
