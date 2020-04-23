Letter: Healthcare workers proving commitment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As I hear heroic stories and see images of doctors across North America wearing full protective gear to care for critically ill patients, I’m reminded of New York’s bravest on 9/11. Doctors are performing just as heroically today, knowing that the more patients they care for, the greater their risk of becoming infected themselves with COVID-19.

Healthcare providers are proving their commitment to patients and enduring long hours and strenuous conditions to save others. And they’re living with the constant worry of bringing the virus home to their loved ones. Doctors are doing everything in their power; we need to match their efforts with direct relief from Congress.

I urge Senator Cortez Masto and Senator Rosen to support our healthcare providers which, in turn, allows them to continue caring for patients on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and in the future.

Steve Sanson

Las Vegas

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0