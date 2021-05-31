Letter: Healthy athletes not allowed to compete

Editor:

Recent articles in the Elko Daily Free Press:

Free beer for a Covid vaccine!

Free joint for a Covid vaccine!

Get vaccinated at a strip club!

Not covered by the Elko Daily Free Press:

Elko High School students, despite great attempts at staying physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic, were banned by the school district from participating in the regional track meet, their culminating event of the season.

Some of these kids were seniors, competing for their last time. It didn't matter if they weren't sick, hadn't been contact-traced, or even had been vaccinated, naturally or artificially. All were blanket-banned.

Punish those kids! How dare they stay healthy!

I feel like things are a bit upside down.

Anyone else feel the same?

Lisi Neff

Ruby Valley

