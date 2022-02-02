Letter: Heart & Hope helps families

Editor:

The Heart & Hope Family Violence Prevention Program (formerly Heart & Shield) was developed by Elko County University of Nevada, Reno, Extension. The Heart & Hope staff and families want to publicly commend and thank the following local sponsors for their partnership during the 2021 spring and fall sessions: Albertson’s, Calvary Baptist Church, Chef Cheng’s, Elko United Methodist Fellowship, Golden Health Family Medical Center, Luciano’s, McAdoo’s, Nevada Gold Mines Rescue Team, Ogi Deli, Pizza Barn, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, The Star, Marisol Jacobo, Cammie Jones, Mariana Lima and several anonymous donors.

These caring and generous partners donated the following: program support funds, nutritious meals, Christmas gifts and/or resources for participating parents/children, their time serving meals, translating, teaching children/youth, preparing program activities and materials. Others interested in partnering to help our courageous families not only survive but thrive, may call the Heart & Hope office at 775-340-8360.

Heart & Hope is designed to help survivors of past domestic violence develop skills and acquire resources to strengthen family relationships. Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, positive guidance strategies and stress management for the surviving parent, children, youth and teens.

The first workshop for Spring 2022 begins in early February. Please RSVP by February 8, 2022 with Julie, Heart & Hope Program Coordinator, at 775-340-8360.

Joelene Holmes

Heart & Hope Children’s Instructor

