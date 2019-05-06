Heartfelt appreciation
Editor:
Monday, I experienced a complication in changing medications and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Unfortunately, I was in no condition to get the names of the ambulance personnel, but they were incredible. Kind and caring, yet getting the job done.
God bless you!
Additionally, Dr. Crum provided the best of care. Forgive me, please, I was still not 100%, but I do know my nurse and everyone in the ER was very kind and reassuring.
Thank you so much.
It being deemed a good idea to keep me overnight, I had a chance to meet the nurses and daytime CNA on the floor.
Each and every one of you made that time bearable.
I've already left word with the CEO's office commending you, by name.
Dr. Khullar made me laugh, which lightened everything up and made sure I was up to snuff prior to sending me home. He was available all night and kept me from going out of my mind. (My husband would tell you that's a short distance.)
You have my heartfelt appreciation, each and every one. Thank you.
Jennifer Hill
Spring Creek
