Senator Heller is bad for Nevada ranchers and cruel to hungry children in our state.
Unbelievably, this summer he voted against the Farm Bill, which still passed the Senate 89-11. That’s a vote against farmers and poor families.
Sen. Heller and Congressman Amodei also initiated further restrictions on SNAP, the part of the Farm Bill providing food-stamps to low income children and families, depended on by 400,000 Nevadans for food.
SNAP -- the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- has plenty of top-down work, age, and other restrictions already, and Mr Heller’s punitive bill was voted down by his (wiser) colleagues.
Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, who is running against Heller, voted for the Farm Bill and against restrictions on SNAP. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sponsored a bipartisan amendment to create an interagency rural council. That’s the kind of innovative, thoughtful and productive leadership we need.
Kit Miller
Washoe Valley
