Letter: Help Elko seniors 'age in place'

Editor:

I’m writing this about the sidewalk waiver requested by Thelma Homer that the City of Elko denied. What forces older Americans from their homes into assisted living or full-time nursing facilities? It's circumstances like the City of Elko not granting an elderly citizen the right to be able to “age in place”.

I hope none of you on the Elko City Council ever get old and want to stay in your home with assistance. You have to admit Elko isn’t the most accommodating city for the elderly and you just made it harder for another elderly citizen.

Research is that even small changes in living space can keep the elderly out of nursing homes. It’s more often the little things, like being able to have a sidewalk for a caregiver that helps the elderly remain independent. Did any of you think of that while denying the sidewalk?

Ms. Homer I wish you all the luck to be able to “age in place” in the same home you have lived in for many years.

Kathleen Jones

Elko County Public Guardian

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0