Letter: Heroes and sheroes?

Editor:

In a recent article about events around town a traveling exhibition was mentioned: “The Ruby Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will host the Wreaths across America Mobile Education Exhibit on Sept. 24."

The article went on to explain “The goal of the exhibit is to bring the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.”

“The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and sheroes …”

Sheroes?

I never equated heroes as being a gender specific word. Heroic action isn’t specific to any particular gender, age, nationality or race. It is unselfish, spontaneous and often done with no thought of harm to oneself.

So why is the word, which encompasses all heroes now being politicized? Isn’t it time to recognize that changing words “to include” sometimes only divides? When will we start being heroes and stand up against the divisiveness of word politics?

Robin Depalma

Elko