Editor:

Abraham Lincoln signed the Pacific Railroad Act into law in 1862. Nevada, The Silver State, joined the Union as the 36th state on October 31, 1864. It was the silver from the mines in Nevada that helped pay the debts of the Union Army. Bob Miller was the governor then and served 2 1/2 terms. The wedding of the rails was May 10, 1869, at Promontory Point, Utah.

One of the major incentives was to give the railroads 10 miles of land on each side of the railroad in a checkerboard pattern. One square mile of railroad land next to one square mile of private land. The railroad at the time was 2,000 miles long -- the longest in the world at that time.

From 1959 to 1965 Joel McCrea owned the ranch I live on now. He traded property that he owned on the Franklin River for sagebrush ground closer to the Ruby Mountains. In 1965 Jim Stonier from California (who was a pilot during World War II) bought the ranch from Joel McCrea. He owned it for seven years before selling it to Neff Ranching Company in July of 1972. Kathy and I came home from Anchorage, Alaska with our two little boys John Adam Neff and Benjamin Thomas Neff to run that ranch.

The history of opening the U.S.A. for settlement is a history of Ranchers and Farmers creating successful ranches and farms by diverting water from the mountain streams that flowed off of the many mountain ranges in the Great Basin. When my Grandfather David Neff and his twin brother Sam Neff moved to Ruby Valley in 1926 it was rare to see any deer. The experience of Peter Skeen Ogden and other fur trappers that worked for the Hudson Bay Company who trapped the Humboldt River for beaver pelts was that there was no wild game anywhere.

In the August 24, 2023 issue of the Elko Daily Free Press the Board of County Commissioners with Rex Steninger as Chairman all voted to demand a seat at the table with the land trade between the Winecup-Gamble Ranch, with the exception of Wilde Brough who said it was private property and they should do what they want with it. I personally know all of the county commissioners with the exception of Jon Karr who owns the Telescope Lanes and Blind Onion Café. I take Ben there every Tuesday for his Special Olympics Bowling.

All of our commissioners are successful businessmen. It's nice to see we can have open discussions where everyone can agree or disagree so that every voice is heard. Everyone that knows Wilde Brough knows he is a very pleasant and intelligent person.

I would tell everyone in Elko County to know we have a great County Commission and so don't jump to conclusions until both sides have had time to think things through clearly and know all of the facts.

John E. Neff

Ruby Valley rancher